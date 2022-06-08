Enterprise networking and security solutions provider, Cisco unveiled its plans for a global, cloud-delivered, integrated platform that secures and connects organizations. The platform, Cisco Security Cloud, will be the industry’s most open platform. The platform will focus on protecting the integrity of the entire IT ecosystem, without public cloud lock-in.

Cisco Security Cloud

Cisco’s new solutions will be able to provide an integrated experience for securely connecting people and devices everywhere to applications and data anywhere. The platform is offering threat prevention, detection, response, and remediation capabilities with unified management.

Cisco stated that they are creating solutions that enable true continuous trusted access. To be able to protect the system, it constantly verifies the user and device identity, device posture, vulnerabilities, and indicators of compromise. The company is also introducing less intrusive methods for risk-based authentication, including the patent-pending Wi-Fi fingerprint. Cisco is also working on session trust analysis that utilizes Shared Signals and Events standards to evaluate risk after logins to share information between vendors.

Cisco also introduced Cisco+ Secure Connect Now, a unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution. Cisco+ Secure Connect Now is available in several countries that allow customers to quickly deploy SASE and simplify day-to-day operations through a cloud-managed platform. Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration at Cisco said,

« With the complexity of hybrid work, continued acceleration of cloud adoption, and the ever-advancing threat landscape, organizations are looking for a trusted partner to help them achieve security resilience. We believe Cisco is uniquely positioned due to its scale, breadth of solutions and cloud-neutral business model to meet their needs. Cisco is already delivering upon key tenets of our cloud platform vision. We’re excited to increase our innovation velocity to truly deliver on the vision of the Cisco Security Cloud. »