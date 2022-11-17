Cisco reported first quarter revenue of $13.6 billion, net income on a GAAP basis of $2.7 billion or $0.65 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.5 billion or $0.86 per share.

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.59 to $0.64 for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and GAAP EPS will be $2.63 to $2.76 for fiscal 2023.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the company returned $2.1 billion to stockholders through share buybacks and dividends.

6% year-over-year increase

During the period, the company’s revenue increased by 6% year-over-year. Cisco also announced that net income decreased by 10% year-over-year, from $3 billion to $2.7 billion. Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas up 5%, EMEA up 11%, and APJC was flat. Product revenue performance was led by growth in Secure, Agile Networks up 12%, End-to-End Security up 9%, and Optimized Application Experiences up 7%. Internet for the Future was down 5% and Collaboration was down 2%.

Cisco also announced its guidance for the next quarter. In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Cisco expects to achieve between 4.5% and 6.5% year-over-year revenue growth.

Continued progress on business model transformation: Total annualized recurring revenue (ARR) at $23.2 billion, up 7% year over year, and product ARR up 12% year over year Total software revenue up 5% year over year and software subscription revenue up 11% year over year Remaining performance obligations (RPO) at $30.9 billion, up 3% year over year, and product RPO up 5% year over year

FY 2023 Guidance:Revenue: 4.5% to 6.5% growth year over year Earnings per Share: GAAP: $2.63 to $2.76; Non-GAAP: $3.51 to $3.58



Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco said,

« Our fiscal 2023 is off to a good start as we delivered the largest quarterly revenue and second highest quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share in our history. These results demonstrate the relevance of our strategy, our differentiated innovation, and our unique position to help our customers become more resilient. »