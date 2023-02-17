Cisco reported the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023 revenue of $13.6 billion with an increase of 7% year over year.

Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per common share, a 1-cent increase or up 3%, over the previous quarter’s dividend.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.74 to $0.79, along with an 11% to 13% revenue growth.

Cisco reported second-quarter results for the period that ended January 28, 2023. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per common share, with a 3% increase year-over-year, which will be paid on April 26, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2023.

At the end of the second quarter, Cisco’s total revenue was up 7% at $13.6 billion. The company’s product revenue was up 9% and service revenue was up 2%. Cisco also continued progress on business model transformation:

Total annualized recurring revenue (ARR) at $23.3 billion, up 6% year over year and product ARR up 11% year over year.

Total software revenue up 10% year over year and software subscription revenue up 15% year over year.

Remaining performance obligations (RPO) at $31.8 billion, up 4% year over year and product RPO up 7% year over year.

Total revenue was up 7% at $13.6 billion, with product revenue up 9% and service revenue was up 2%. Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas up 9%, EMEA up 5%, and APJC was up 1%. Product revenue performance was led by growth in Secure, Agile Networks up 14%, End-to-End Security up 7%, and Optimized Application Experiences up 11%. Internet for the Future was down 1% and Collaboration was down 10%.

On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 62.0%, 60.2%, and 67.2%, respectively, as compared with 63.3%, 61.8%, and 67.3%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 63.9%, 62.1%, and 69.1%, respectively, as compared with 65.5%, 64.3%, and 68.8%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

The company also announced its third-quarter guidance. According to the report, the company is expecting revenue growth of 11% to 13% year over year. Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.74 to $0.79 for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. For the fiscal year of 2023, Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $2.85 to $2.96. Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco said,

« With Cisco’s strong Q2 performance, our fiscal 2023 is shaping up to be a great year. The modern, highly secure networks we are building serve as the backbone of our customers’ technology strategy. This, combined with the success of our ongoing business transformation and operational discipline gives me confidence in our future. »