Cisco announced its intent to acquire privately-held ThousandEyes. ThousandEyes’ Internet and Cloud intelligence platform delivers deep visibility and insights into the digital delivery of applications and services. Cisco also announced that combining Cisco’s strength in network and application performance with ThousandEyes’ visibility into the Internet allows customers to view into the digital delivery of applications and services. Thus, customers can pinpoint deficiencies and improve network and application performance across enterprise and cloud networks.

Comprehensive visibility into applications and services

Cisco stated that by delivering comprehensive visibility into applications and services, it will also empower enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation. ThousandEyes’ capabilities will be included in Cisco’s core Enterprise Networking and Cloud, and AppDynamics portfolios to enhance visibility across the enterprise, internet, and the cloud. Todd Nightingale, senior vice president and general manager, Cisco Enterprise Networking and Cloud said,