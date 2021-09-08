Cisco announced that Webex by Cisco hosts record 8 billion calls monthly and supports more than 39 million cloud calling users worldwide which is the most of any cloud calling provider. The company also extended its domestic calling coverage to include the UK, with more than 65 countries now covered with its Cisco Calling Plans and Cloud Connected PSTN services to meet enterprises growing global needs.

Webex Suite

Webex Suite, a part of the Webex Suite, is the industry’s first suite for hybrid work that provides Cloud Calling, Messaging, Meetings, Polling, Events, and Socio in a unified, secure offering. New Webex Calling innovations benefit customers with:

Broader global footprint : Cisco Calling Plans are now available to UK business customers, and Cloud Connected PSTN supports domestic calling in more than 65 countries

Increased flexibility : Customers can now customize PSTN solutions, mixing and matching options to best meet location and operational requirements

Speed enhancements and ease of use: Integration of Cloud Connected PSTN in Control Hub enables customers to automate ordering and provision of new numbers quickly and easily. As a result, organizations can achieve in minutes what previously took days. This is made possible in partnership with Cisco integrated service provider IntelePeer via Webex Control Hub

Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of Cisco Security and Collaboration said,

“With the move to hybrid work and increasing pressure to delight customers, there’s never been a greater need to unify communications across the entire workforce. As enterprises look to migrate calling solutions to the cloud, Webex Calling offers the leading end-to-end, secure calling experience that makes unified communications a reality.”

See more Cloud Computing News