CITIC Telecom CPC is launching SmartCLOUD Object Storage solution based on Cloudian’s HyperStore object storage platform. The offering, which will be part of CITIC Telecom CPC’s SmartCLOUD solutions portfolio, includes backup with ransomware protection, archiving and big data management.

For delivering a cost-effective storage service

CITIC Telecom is a VMware Cloud Provider Principal Partner with VMware Cloud Verified status. CITIC Telecom CPC’s SmartCLOUD Object Storage solution further extends the array of service offerings running on a VMware-managed environment. This announcement also means that CITIC Telecom CPC’s customers will also benefit from Cloudian’s scalability, industry-leading security and cost-effectiveness.

Taylor Lam, Senior Vice President, Product Development & Management at CITIC Telecom CPC, said,

“After considering various object storage solutions, we selected Cloudian for its rich feature set—particularly its geo-distribution, multi-tenancy and security—and its seamless integration with VMware. With the rising regulatory and compliance stringency on data management, we’re excited about the new SmartCLOUD Object Storage solution for delivering a cost-effective storage service with enhanced data protection and management to our customers.”

As a result, CITIC Telecom CPC turned to Cloudian to provide a robust, modern storage foundation that would enable the company to continue delivering value-added services that address its customers’ evolving data protection and management needs, including meeting various regulatory and compliance requirements.

CITIC Telecom CPC’s SmartCLOUD Object Storage solution includes utra-secure data protection, cost-effective data archive, seamless accessibility, scalable big data management, great variety of connectivity options, simple billing model – Only includes storage and data transfer out; API call for data access is free of charge.

