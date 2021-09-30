Citrix announced the launch of Citrix App Delivery and Security Service, a new, intent-based cloud solution to automate the process in real-time. It allows IT professionals to deliver better employee experience and business results. Citrix states that Citrix App Delivery and Security service, the first and only solution of its kind, eliminates the complexity of app delivery, including provisioning, securing, on-boarding, and management.

Learning, adapting, and protecting

Citrix’s new solution empowers IT to deliver a better experience that keeps users engaged and productive. The new solution is designed to transform app delivery from a guesswork-based manual process to an efficient, automated one driven by intent to provide agility. Some of the key features of Citrix App Delivery and Security Service are:

Intent-based: Automatically translates business and technical intent into application delivery and security policies and configurations. Administrators can, for instance, define a maximum acceptable application latency threshold for a region, and servers and systems will adjust to keep app delivery within the parameters.

Self-Healing and Continuously Optimizing: Auto-detects and corrects application delivery issues like performance degradation, new demands, and outages. When a slow server is uncovered, it can be automatically removed from the load balancing pool.

Internet-State Aware: Collects and analyzes 10 billion data points a day from more than one billion users across 50,000 networks in 200 countries to provide real-time visibility into the state of the Internet through Citrix Intelligent Traffic Management. Armed with this data, IT can optimize the application experience for individual users and prescribe the best locations for additional hosting sites if traffic increases to maintain service levels.

Integrated App and API Security: Integrated web application firewall, Bot management, and API protection fuels holistic protection of most valuable and vulnerable assets.

See more Cloud Computing News