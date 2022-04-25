Citrix announced the availability of Citrix DaaS in hybrid cloud and hyper-scaler-specific deployment options which makes it easier for organizations to stand up workspaces. Citrix also stated that according to a recent global survey, 75% of IT and security leaders believe that DaaS is a key enabler for secure work within organizations and over 50% have or plan to implement it in the year ahead.

Secure hybrid work

Citrix DaaS, formerly known as Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops Service modernizes IT and addresses the needs of distributed workers. The service offers a secure, agile, and easy way to quickly deliver apps or desktops between any cloud or data center.

Enhance the User Experience – Provide consistent, simple access to the apps and data employees need to get work done, wherever it needs to get done.

Improve Productivity – Serve up unified, one-click access to work resources that empower employees to perform at their best.

Strengthen Security – Store sensitive information on a secure cloud server and leverage a zero trust security approach to protect all devices, including unmanaged and Bring Your Own.

Increase Business Agility – Scale desktops up or down on demand across all employee types – including FTEs, contingent and seasonal workers, temp labor, freelancers, designers and even partners – to meet flexible work needs.

Simplify IT – Rapidly provision desktops in a zero-touch manner to speed onboarding.

Lower Costs – Reduce maintenance and TCOfor managed or unmanaged devices connecting to cloud-delivered apps, desktops, and management capabilities.

Citrix DaaS is available in two flavors:

Hybrid DaaS – Provides maximum flexibility to manage on-prem and cloud environments together and rapid provisioning, streamlined cloud management, and comprehensive tools to deliver hybrid work solutions.

DaaS for Hyperscalers – Designed for simplicity, the turnkey solution allows for rapid deployment of apps and desktops on public clouds , including Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Carisa Stringer, Vice President, Product Marketing, Citrix said,

« DaaS business and technology needs are different for every organization. Some customers need to balance their existing data center resources with cloud expansion goals, and others are new to DaaS and embarking on a cloud-first initiative with their hyper scaler of choice. Companies have long relied on Citrix to deliver secure remote desktops. In expanding the options for deploying Citrix DaaS, we can help them accelerate the transition to hybrid work and unlock the benefits it can deliver. »