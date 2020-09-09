Citrix appointed Amir Sohrabi has been appointed as vice president of emerging markets. With over years of experience in sales management, business development, strategic planning, and marketing, Sohrabi will drive the acceleration to the Cloud of customer environments in the region.

Build and implement innovative cloud and digital strategies

While enabling business continuity, he will develop new work models for digital transformation. Sohrabi will report directly to Sherif Seddik, senior vice president and managing director Citrix EMEA, and will be based in Dubai.

Amir Sohrabi, Area Vice President, Emerging Markets of Citrix, said,

“It is an exciting time to join Citrix. Citrix delivers people-centric solutions that power a better way to work and enables customers and partners to transform their business in an era where work is increasingly digital and virtual. To be productive, we all need a seamless and secure user experience across different devices and platforms. I am looking forward to helping Citrix customers across Emerging Markets build and implement innovative cloud and digital strategies.”

Amir most recently served as both COO and Head of Digital Transformation for Central and Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa regions at SAS. Previously, Amir was MENA Head of Analytics & Insight at SAP, responsible for expanding SAP’s business analytics portfolio across the Middle East and North Africa.

