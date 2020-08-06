Claranet, the global technology and managed service provider announced that the company has acquired Brazilian CorpFlex. CorpFlex, established in 1992, is a private cloud solutions provider in Brazil, with additional strong capabilities in cybersecurity, data management, and networks. CorpFlex’s customers are in different industry segments, including Healthcare, Transportation, Industry, Services, and Agro-business. According to the announcement, Claranet Brazil has a diverse service portfolio, including private, public, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and network services, complemented by Claranet’s global capabilities.

25 years in Europe

Claranet, celebrating 25 years in Europe next year, expanded into Brazil at the end of 2017, with a focus on public cloud as its go-to-market strategy. António Miguel Ferreira, Claranet’s head of Iberia and Latin America, said,