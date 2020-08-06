Claranet, the global technology and managed service provider announced that the company has acquired Brazilian CorpFlex. CorpFlex, established in 1992, is a private cloud solutions provider in Brazil, with additional strong capabilities in cybersecurity, data management, and networks. CorpFlex’s customers are in different industry segments, including Healthcare, Transportation, Industry, Services, and Agro-business. According to the announcement, Claranet Brazil has a diverse service portfolio, including private, public, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and network services, complemented by Claranet’s global capabilities.
25 years in Europe
Claranet, celebrating 25 years in Europe next year, expanded into Brazil at the end of 2017, with a focus on public cloud as its go-to-market strategy. António Miguel Ferreira, Claranet’s head of Iberia and Latin America, said,
“We’ve achieved fantastic results in Iberia over the last four years, growing organically and through acquisitions by more than 800% to reach €128m in annual revenues. Now is the time to make the same impact in Brazil. Now we are ready to expand and take advantage of such an important global market. CorpFlex is our first big investment in Brazil, expanding its potential in line with some of our biggest European country operations. We now have a team of over 200 in Brazil offering fantastic technical support and service management capabilities to our customers. Looking to the future, we are also actively reviewing additional opportunities to grow organically and by further acquisitions.”
