The tech research company IDC has released a report about cloud infrastructures. According to the report, the businesses have spent $21.1 billion on cloud infrastructure services in the fourth quarter of 2021. It is a 13.5% growth from a year-to-year perspective, reaching $14.4 billion. It was a 1.9 percent decline in the third quarter of 2021 from the same perspective.

Non-cloud solutions will be declining

Currently, the enterprise infrastructure customers are spending 16.8% of the total budget on the cloud and dedicated solutions, while 38.5% goes to the cloud and shared models. The remaining 44.6% of the total budget is still spent on non-cloud and dedicated solutions. IDC forecasts that those values will change to 19.2%, 49.4%, and 31.4% by 2026, respectively, indicating a huge growth for cloud and shared models.

The total spending on the cloud for 2021 has increased 8.8% compared to 2020, reaching $73.9 billion. IDC forecasts $90 billion, a 21.7% growth in 2022, as a whole year compared to 2021.

« The service provider category includes cloud service providers, digital service providers, communications service providers, and managed service providers. In 4Q21, service providers as a group spent $21.2 billion on compute and storage infrastructure, up 11.6% from 4Q20. This spending accounted for 55.4% of total compute and storage infrastructure spending. For 2021, spending by service providers reached $75.1 billion on 8.5% year-over-year growth, accounting for 56.2% of total compute and storage infrastructure spending. IDC expects compute and storage spending by service providers to reach $89.1 billion in 2022, growing at 18.7% year over year. »

The Asia/Pacific region, excluding Japan and China, grew 59.5% year to year in the fourth quarter of 2021, gaining the top position in regional cloud investments. The United States grew only 5.6% while Western Europe and Latin America declines. All remaining regions have reached double-digit growth in spending on the cloud.