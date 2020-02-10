The global cloud computing industry valued approximately USD 209.9 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.93% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

It is estimated that the global cloud computing industry valued approximately USD 209.9 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.93% over the forecast period 2017-2025. This rise is related to cost-effectiveness, a rising number of SMEs.

It is worth pointing out that there are acquisitions and effective mergers of some of the key manufacturers like Google, Yahoo, and BM in the global cloud computing sector. The report shows also that other strategies include new product developments and focus on continuous technology innovation. The report also has qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.