The adoption of cloud computing continues with the surge of digitalization. Global market research and consulting firm NSR’s latest report shows that Cloud Computing via Satellite Adoption will reach $21 billion cumulative cloud services revenues by 2030 across four key market segments.

Challenge of cost scalability

Although cloud adoption is decreasing the legacy knowledge requirements for engagement, cost scalability remains a challenge. “The wave of both LEO, MEO and GEO-HTS Satcom services triggers long-term cloud adoption and enhance market engagement opportunity, with 233 exabytes of traffic projected,” according to Cloud Computing via Satellite, 2nd Edition (CCvS2).

Shivaprakash Muruganandham, Senior Analyst and report author at NSR said,

“The transformation brought about by the adoption of cloud computing is only beginning to impact the satellite sector. Numerous verticals from cloud-hosted applications to cloud storage/processing by geospatial analytics providers will see change and development.”

Partnership with large IT and cloud players drives market capture and growth opportunity across multiple segments. Satellite communications and earth observation represent a $10 billion opportunity, as ground station and data relay services enter the downlink market.

Amazon Web Services, CloudEO, Clutch Space Systems, DLR, Ericsson, ESA, Gilat, Global Eagle, Global Star, Google, Groundspace, Hiber, HPE, Hughes, IBM are some of the companies that are mentioned in the report.

