Cloud Daddy, an AWS – cloud-native, secure backup, and disaster recovery platform for AWS, unveiled Cloud Daddy Secure Backup, Version 2.1. This enhanced release comes with cross-cloud replication to Microsoft Azure, CDSB instance self-backup to a different AWS Region, and SMS notifications from CDSB.

New features of CDSB 2.1

CDSB is designed to meet cloud security needs by providing modern data protection. The ability to save EBS snapshot replicas within Microsoft Azure Blob Storage has been added in CDSB 2.1. In addition to this, the enhanced version provides an added layer of replication and protection for your data. The support of cross Cloud replication is a very important feature for Enterprise and SMB redundancy. Users also get all types of notifications delivered via e-mail and SMS text. For a free trial of CDSB 2.0, you can visit https://info.clouddaddy.com/trial

Cloud Daddy offers AWS customers the most feature-rich solution for protecting and managing data across the spectrum of public, private, government, and hybrid cloud. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, USA, and is an Amazon Technology Partner.

Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News