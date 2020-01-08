Cloud Distribution has partnered with Extreme Networks to offer its complete portfolio of advanced cloud-driven, end-to-end networking solutions to the UK and Irish customers and resellers.

Cloud Distribution has announced a full portfolio distribution partnership with Extreme Networks. Extreme Networks has launched ExtremeCloud IQ recently. It is an enterprise network management solution leveraging third-generation cloud technology, ML, and AI to deliver automation, insights, and assurance from the edge to the data center. It also includes a revolutionary co-pilot feature that delivers fail-safe automation capabilities for IT administrators.

Cloud-enabled Aerohive suite

According to the blog post, Cloud Distribution will support partners in growing their Extreme business, gain Net-New logo customers and drive services revenues, having helped to grow the cloud-enabled Aerohive suite for over four years. There will be a high focus on assisting Aerohive partners transition to becoming Extreme Networks partners.

Adam Davison, Sales & Marketing Director, Cloud Distribution said,

“The networking market is booming. There is huge demand from both VARs and end users who want the agility and flexibility of a cloud-based advanced networking solution to meet customer needs, but with the added value and support that they may not experience elsewhere. ExtremeCloud™IQ helps us offer a true end-to-end cloud-driven enterprise networking solution that organisations require.”

John Campbell, Director of Distribution at Extreme Networks said,

“Extreme Networks has an extensive network of trusted partners, resellers and distributors across the UK and Ireland. They support organisations of all sizes and across many sectors to put robust, resilient and reliable network infrastructure in place to meet their individual needs. We are incredibly excited to welcome Cloud Distribution to our partner programme and are looking forward to working closely with them to bring our advanced cloud-driven, end-to-end networking solutions to their partners and customers.”

