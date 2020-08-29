Cloud Equity Group announced that the acquisition of Conseev‘s hosting companies is now completed. Conseev is a software development firm that has been acquiring and consolidating web hosting companies since 2011. According to the announcement, current management teams will continue to lead the hosting companies. Private transaction was completed on July 14 of 2020 and financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

11 distinct hosting brands

Conseev hosting companies offer services to users worldwide 11 distinct hosting brands through an international footprint spanning over 30 countries. The Conseev hosting companies acquired as part of this single transaction include IQNect Hosting, Cloak Hosting, VPSCheap, tmzVPS, EasySEOHost, Idologic Networks, The Prime Host, Service Site Hosting, PureSpeed Hosting, Web Weaver Elite Web Hosting, and TechArk Internet Services. Sean Frank, a Managing Partner at Cloud Equity Group said,