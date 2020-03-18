The event was originally scheduled for 20-21 May at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). CloserStill Media has announced that they have postponed the event to ensure a safe and smooth exhibition experience amid the latest developments of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. They have also claimed that they will closely monitor the coronavirus situation in collaboration with the government, health authorities and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, to ensure a high level of hygiene and safety in September.
23-24 September 2020
Candice Wong, Event Director, CloserStill Media said,
“Safety is a top priority for us. Due to signs of community spreading of the coronavirus within the city, and after extensive consultations with the Tech community, we believe running the events in September allows us the greatest chance of delivering a secure and vibrant platform for companies to do business. We seek the industry’s understanding and support for this decision, and would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our sponsors, partners, and speakers for their continuous support and commitment to work with us for the best possible outcome, make tech industry to thrive amid current challenges!”
