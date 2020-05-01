Cloud Foundry Foundation‘s new tutorials hub will streamline the discovery and learning process for developers interested in learning more about the family of open source projects. Cloud Foundry is an open-source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Dell EMC, Google, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, SUSE, and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications, and financial services. The tutorials provide a free, simple way to learn about Cloud Foundry and they are created and curated by the community.

Interactive hands-on lab

Developers will be able to provide comments directly to the community about what they’ve found valuable and what is missing and this feedback loop mimics the technical contribution to the open-source project, perpetuating the collaborative and donative ethos. Chip Childers, executive director of Cloud Foundry Foundation said,