SysGroup that has offices in Liverpool, London, Bristol, Telford and Newport offers solutions in managed IT services, cloud hosting, security, connectivity. The group expects revenue growth of 53% to around £19.5m, compared with £12.8m a year ago. Acquisitions of Certus IT Limited and Hub Network Services in the year provided benefits of operational efficiencies to SysGroup.

According to revenue announcement, as of March 31, 2020, the group’s cash balance was £3m, with net cash of £500,000 on a pre IFRS 16 basis. Total facilities of £5m which will expire in 2024 supports the group’s balance. The facilities have a £1.75m term loan which currently has £300,000 of headroom and a £3.25m revolving credit facility. They serve to ensure their business continuity and support new working practices.

Adapting to new ways of working

During the COVID-19 pandemic, SysGroup said its business continuity plans have been successfully implemented and remote working facilitated across its operations.

Chief executive Adam Binks said: