Cloud infrastructure services spending increased 32% to US$39.9 billion in the last quarter of 2020. Total expenditure was over US$3 billion higher than the last quarter and nearly US$10 billion more than Q4 2019 according to Canalys data.

AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud are in the top 3

While Amazon Web Services (AWS) was the leading cloud service provider again in Q4 2020, with 31% of total spend, Microsoft’s Azure was standing in second place. Its growth rate accelerated once again, up by 50% to boost its market share in the global cloud services market to 20%. Google Cloud was the third largest cloud service provider in Q4 2020, with a 7% share.

With 58% growth in Q4 2020, Google Cloud pushes its ‘open cloud’ strategy emphasizing sovereignty, sustainability and multi-cloud management, and maintains a focus on its six target vertical industries.

Canalys Chief Analyst Alastair Edwards said,

“Organizations are turning to trusted business partners to advise, implement, support and manage their cloud journeys, and articulate the real business value of cloud migration. As organizations start to consider moving more mission-critical workloads to the cloud, they will look to partners to define the right cloud platforms and strategies, as well as solve the most pressing issues around cost management, security, sovereignty and hybrid IT integration.”

See more Cloud Computing News