The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) published the full session schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China, taking place virtually on December 9 and 10, 2021. There will be 105 sessions with experts from Alibaba, GitLab, Huawei, Intel, and many more who will share technical and end-user insights on today’s most compelling technologies in the event.

Educational experience for attendees

Thousands of technologists, maintainers, and end-users across Asia come together at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China. containerd, CoreDNS, Envoy, etcd, Fluentd, Harbor, Helm, Jaeger, Kubernetes, Open Policy Agent, Prometheus, Rook, TiKV, TUF, Vitess, Argo, Buildpacks, CloudEvents, CNI, Contour, Cortex, CRI-O, Dragonfly, Emissary Ingress, Falco, Flux, gRPC, KEDA, KubeEdge, Linkerd, NATS, Notary, OpenTelemetry, Operator Framework, SPIFFE, SPIRE are some of the participants.

Priyanka Sharma, General Manager of Cloud Native Computing Foundation, said,

“We have seen a massive increase in Chinese and Asian companies embracing cloud-native and open source technologies. So we are thrilled to bring KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit back to China after a year hiatus! CNCF is looking forward to the opportunity to come together to continue building a resilient, diverse, and collaborative community that drives global innovation.”

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China covers spanning culture and community to deep dives and technical overviews. In addition, the schedule offers an educational experience for attendees with all levels of technical background. These sessions will be presented in either English or Chinese.

Here is the schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit 2021:

Build and Manage Multi-cluster Application with Consistent Experience – Yong Feng & Jianbo Sun, Alibaba

Episerver Builder: Extending Kubernetes via Aggregated Episerver – Min Kim, Ant Group

A full-scenario colocation of workloads based on Kubernetes – Dongdong Chen & Lingpeng Chen, Tencent

Zero Trust Network Turnkey Solution to Support Zero Trust Service Mesh – Hongjun Ni and Pan Zhang, Intel

How to Participate in CNCF Open Source Projects and Become a Maintainer – Guo Xudong, GitLab

