Cloud Native Computing Foundation announced that Priyanka Sharma is appointed as CNCF’s new general manager. Priyanka’s was previously the director of Cloud Native Alliances at GitLab. Dan Kohn is stepping down from his leadership position and will be launching a new Linux Foundation initiative to help public health authorities use open source software to fight COVID-19 and other epidemics. Kohn will also participate in CNCF activities and CNCF’s CTO Chris Aniszczyk will continue in his role.
Priyanka has contributed to several CNCF projects in the past, including Jaeger and Vitess and was a founding team member of the OpenTracing standard. Priyanka also serves as an advisor at Heavybit Industries. Priyanka Sharma, General Manager at Cloud Native Computing Foundation said,
“As an early member of the cloud-native community, I have witnessed first hand the profound impact of CNCF. As the engine for the multi-billion dollar DevOps movement, it enables organizations to ship software faster and with greater resiliency. With our lives changed by a global pandemic, the world needs more and even better digital experiences and technology tools. As the new general manager of the CNCF, I am committed to supporting this second wave of technology innovation that is transforming human lives with continued growth and adoption of cloud-native technologies.”
