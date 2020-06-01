Cloud Native Computing Foundation announced that Priyanka Sharma is appointed as CNCF’s new general manager. Priyanka’s was previously the director of Cloud Native Alliances at GitLab. Dan Kohn is stepping down from his leadership position and will be launching a new Linux Foundation initiative to help public health authorities use open source software to fight COVID-19 and other epidemics. Kohn will also participate in CNCF activities and CNCF’s CTO Chris Aniszczyk will continue in his role.

Second wave of technology innovation

Priyanka has contributed to several CNCF projects in the past, including Jaeger and Vitess and was a founding team member of the OpenTracing standard. Priyanka also serves as an advisor at Heavybit Industries. Priyanka Sharma, General Manager at Cloud Native Computing Foundation said,