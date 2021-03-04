Cloud Native Computing Foundation announced the schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2021 – Virtual from May 4 – 7. Experts from organizations including Adobe, Apple, CERN, NVIDIA, and OVHcloud will deliver 100+ sessions, keynotes, lightning talks, and breakout sessions.

A program committee of 90 experts and 28 track chairs

There will also be more than 60 sessions hosted by project maintainers – spanning beginner-level introductions, end-user case studies, and technical deep dives.

Priyanka Sharma, general manager of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, said,

“As we move into our second year of virtual KubeCon + CloudNativeCon conferences, we are humbled by the resilience we have seen throughout our diverse community of doers. With the benefit of being able to attend no matter where you are located, we look forward to inspiring thoughtful and innovative discussions across continents when we meet again this May.”

A program committee of 90 experts and 28 track chairs led by conference co-chairs, Constance Caramanolis of Splunk and Stephen Augustus of VMware, reviewed 627 submissions to curate a lively, diverse, and educational conference program.

See more Cloud Computing News