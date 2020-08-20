The Cloud Native Computing Foundation which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, added 17 new members and end user supporters to continue driving cloud-native technology innovation.

Cloud Native Computing Foundation continues to grow

Anchnet, Appddiction Studio, Cloudreach, comforte, Guida, Juniper Networks, N3N CLOUD Co, NAMUTECH, Netdata, Qiniu Cloud, Softax, StackHawk, StorPool, Structsure, Teamsun, Zerto are the newest silver members of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. With the addition of these new members, there are now over 140 organizations in the CNCF End User Community.

Priyanka Sharma, general manager of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, said,

“Our community continues to grow and innovate together as our environment changes and organizations face new challenges. We are thrilled about the sustained momentum in this ecosystem and to welcome these new members to CNCF.”

These new members will also join CNCF at / for the upcoming 2020 KubeCon + CloudNativeCon events, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA – Virtual from November 17 – 20, 2020.