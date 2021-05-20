The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) announced the CSA CxO Trust, a first-of-a-kind initiative that will bring together a community of C-suite executives to evolve cloud and cybersecurity understanding, knowledge, and needed solutions in response to enterprise challenges.

For improving dialogue between CISOs and IT executives

The leaders will also work together to develop practical privacy and governance models, training and certificate programs, mentorship and hiring best practices, wider regulatory/legislative programs, and product and services development. The program will have capabilities that are the hallmark of CSA: freely available community-driven research, timely education, and private collaboration among peers.

Jim Reavis, co-founder and CEO, Cloud Security Alliance, said,

“We seek to improve the quality of the dialogue between CISOs, IT executives, other members of the C-Suite, and their respective boards of directors around the fundamental topics of cloud and cybersecurity. Cloud is now the top and enduring information technology priority. Who better than CSA to bring a fresh approach to providing the right data in the right context regarding cloud and cybersecurity to the boardroom?” A recent CSA survey found that 47 percent of organizations in the cloud are concerned about their staff’s lack of cloud expertise. Our belief is that a similar gap exists within leadership, and we intend to address it.”

The CSA CxO Trust will guide research initiatives, use-cases, sector-specific service provider surveys/needs, templates, benchmarks, and more. Additionally, the group will also seek to influence and guide the codification of cloud expertise needed in organizations today.

