After the launch of CSA CxO Trust Initiative, the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) introduced the inaugural members of the CSA CxO Trust Advisory Council. The Council consists of membership reserved exclusively for C-level executives of CSA’s Corporate Members.

To evolve cloud and cybersecurity understanding

CSA will advise on the overall strategy and roadmap of the CxO Trust. This first-of-a-kind initiative brings together a community of C-suite executives to evolve cloud and cybersecurity understanding, knowledge.

Jim Reavis, co-founder, and CEO, Cloud Security Alliance, said,

“We tend to think of the cloud as the new normal, but for many organizations, it’s still uncharted territory. We are thrilled to welcome this esteemed group of industry leaders as they come together to help shape the messaging and knowledge-sharing among C-suite stakeholders and the industry at large.”

Council members will work as a sounding board for CSA’s CxO Working Group, which is tasked with carrying out research to advance best practices and other tools supporting the overall initiative mission.

CxO Trust Summit will be held on September 14, in conjunction with CSA’s SECtember (Bellevue, Wash., Sept. 13-17). The complimentary event is being offered exclusively to C-suite stakeholders in support of the CxO Trust initiative.

There will also be a panel discussion on the challenges of digital transformation and a unique opportunity to take part in an intensive three-phase attack scenario.

