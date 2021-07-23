CloudBlue has launched Version 2.0 of the GTM Fast-Track program on July 22nd during the GTM Fast-Track Event. The new version of the Go-To-Market Fast-Track Program is available on an invite-only basis. The latest program includes virtual showrooms, including unparalleled access to customer growth and consumption information.

To build sustainable businesses

The company has thirteen new partners that have joined ‘version 2.0’ of the fully automated. New program partners include Acronis, AvePoint, Confiva, ContractZen, CWS, Cypherdog, Fractalia, FreshBooks, Hostopia, Netsweeper, Odix, Rushfiles, TeamViewer.

Tarik Faouzi, senior vice president of CloudBlue said,

“Who is your ideal customer? When are they buying? What are they buying? These are core questions that have been difficult to answer in the past. Today, I am pleased to announce that our program offers these important insights and more at the click of a button. Our GTM Fast-Track program is now even better designed to empower vendors to overcome challenges and build the broadest possible network of partners. We look forward to working with these companies to grow their capabilities to build sustainable and scalable businesses.”

CloudBlue successfully digitizes the GTM process. With the GTM Fast-Track offering, it has effectively and efficiently reduced IP owners’ costs while accelerating the time-to-revenue by up to 50% for cloud service providers with targeted campaign sprints.

“Improved strategy, channel mapping, business development, multi-vendor value proposition execution, and value-proposition led sales enablement are all delivered through the GTM Fast-Track program. We’ve identified customer pain points and addressed them directly,”

said Aleksander Cvetkovski, director, GTM & Acceleration Services.

