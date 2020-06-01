Cloud management platform CloudBolt Software released CloudBolt 9.3 which comes with improved user navigation, expanded support for Microsoft Azure, and deep integrations with Veeam, SolarWinds, and Cisco UCS. With the support of the Shared Image Gallery (SIG) in 9.3, customers can manage their Azure environments efficiently with less manual effort. 9.3’s enhanced user navigation provides more information to onboard new users quickly.

New features

CloudBolt 9.3 simplifies SSO configurations, helping customers completely secure their IT environment faster. 9.3 provides additional support for Okta and more choices to follow in subsequent releases. With its new Veeam UI extension, CloudBolt 9.3 enables users to view a server’s backups stored in Veeam and restore them to AWS or Azure. CloudBolt 9.3 is generally available for free.

Rick Kilcoyne, chief product officer of CloudBolt, said,