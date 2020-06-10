Cloud management platform provider CloudBolt announced the acquisition of SovLabs. With this acquisition, Cloudbolt will be able to serve better to its growing base of global customers and the VMware vRealize customers. SovLabs acquisition doubles the CloudBolt’s customer base, increases its employee headcount by 50%, and allows the company to implement SovLabs’ award-winning technology to advance CloudBolt’s cloud management vision. According to the announcement, CloudBolt will use SovLabs’ codeless integrations to help its customers and vRealize customers to dramatically reduce the cost and project risk of custom coding automation workflows required by these new tools.

Codeless integrations

Cloudbolt also stated that Cloudbolt can help enterprises that seek to enhance their hybrid cloud capabilities to visualize, secure, and optimize their resources and workloads. The integration of SovLabs advances the CloudBolt’s vision through three key principles:

Build: with SovLabs’ codeless integrations as the technology linchpin, enterprise IT teams (e.g., networking, security, etc.) will be able to publish their own services to centralize automation of their IT resources and extend them for use by multiple tools

Deploy: owners of different cloud management tools–CloudBolt, vRealize, Terraform, Kubernetes, ServiceNow, and others–will be able to easily consume those services to leading to faster infrastructure provisioning and dramatic reduction of custom code

Govern: as enterprises advance from private to hybrid cloud, cloud leaders can use CloudBolt’s portfolio of cost management and governance solutions to better visualize, secure, and optimize their workloads and containers across their environments

Jeff Kukowski, chief executive officer of CloudBolt said,