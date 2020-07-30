Cloud management and integration solutions provider CloudBolt Software announced the release of CloudBolt 9.4. The company also stated that the new release continues to drive key themes such as speed, usability, and scalability to simplify the hybrid cloud journey. CloudBolt 9.4 offers a number of new features including ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB) integration, new data protection choices for Cohesity and Rubrik, System Center Virtual Machine Manager (SCVMM) and SELinux support, and improved user navigation.

Ease of deployment, simplicity, and extensibility

The company also stated that CloudBolt is recognized for its ease of deployment, simplicity, and unparalleled extensibility through a single platform. It offers resource provisioning, self-service IT, and hybrid cloud governance across more than 20 private and public cloud environments such as VMware, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and more. The latest release provides the following capabilities:

Seamless integration with ServiceNow CMDB

With this integration, customers can codelessly map information of servers deleted or provisioned using CloudBolt directly into ServiceNow CMDB, thus making the server data management process more efficient.

Protect your data with CloudBolt’s Cohesity and Rubrik support

CloudBolt now supports Cohesity DataProtect and Rubrik Cloud Data Management as data protection choices for their VMware-based servers. Customers can use a simple blueprint for application and backup provisioning, thus improving productivity, efficiency, and server data protection.

Streamline Microsoft environment management with SCVMM integration

Now System Center Virtual Machine Manager (SCVMM) is offered as a resource handler to help manage Microsoft environments better. With this support, customers can discover, deploy, and manage VMs on Hyper-V clusters with ease.

Complete support for SELinux from CloudBolt

The new integration allows CloudBolt to run on CentOS and RedHat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). This gives customers more flexibility to run CloudBolt on their preferred SELinux instance.

Customize your CloudBolt platform with updated dashboard

The new revised user interface in v9.4 makes it easy to customize CloudBolt dashboard to see all the relevant information of the hybrid cloud environment.