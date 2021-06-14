CloudBolt Software launched its Spring ‘21 release, which offers new capabilities to help enterprises optimize public cloud costs, enhance governance in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Spring ‘21 includes CloudBolt 9.4.5, OneFuse 1.3, and CloudBolt’s SaaS-based cost and security management platform.

New intelligent optimizations for AWS and Azure

CloudBolt’s latest release features powerful new cost management capabilities for AWS and Azure, as well as codeless integrations for enterprises using VMware vRealize Automation 8, ServiceNow CMDB, and SolarWinds IPAM.

Jeff Kukowski, chief executive officer of CloudBolt, said,

“The Spring ‘21 release builds on our momentum in delivering simple, flexible and intelligent solutions for hybrid cloud management and automation. Ensuring all your cloud resources remain compliant, mounting cost challenges, and painstaking integrations across IT automation toolsets can hinder digital transformation. The innovations in this latest release help to alleviate these critical pains for customers, partners and prospects anywhere on their cloud journeys.”

With this update, CloudBolt’s capabilities expanded rightsizing for Azure and AWS and continuous notifications through channels such as Slack. Additionally, Spring allows ITOps, CloudOps and SecOps teams to track multiple compliance frameworks in a single view.

