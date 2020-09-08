CloudCheckr announced that their staff completed an “80 in 80” professional development program and now holds over 150 AWS certifications. The team earned a total of 86 Amazon Web Services (AWS) certifications within an 80-day testing window. CloudCheckr also stated that it exceeded its own expectations with 86 individual certifications, from a goal of 80, including every individual certification offered by AWS. The 9-year partnership with AWS underscores its reputation as a leading solution for securing, managing, and governing the environments.

The company also stated that it is also working to achieve two new AWS competencies, DevOps and Data & Analytics, adding to their existing Security, Government, Cloud Management Tools, and Microsoft Workloads competencies. Alana Fitts, director of sales strategy at CloudCheckr said,

“The ‘80 in 80’ program allows employees of all levels to become familiar with AWS offerings, ensuring CloudCheckr is always at the forefront of innovation and understands new services on the market. We constantly provide employees with new development opportunities, and this program is just one example of how we strengthen our commitment to employees, partners, and clients.”

