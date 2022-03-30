Hybrid data cloud company, Cloudera made a series of senior executive announcements. The company is bolstering the leadership team while the company prepares for rapid growth in 2022. Appointments Include Abhas as Chief Strategy Officer, Irma Laxamana as Chief Legal Officer, Prat Moghe as EVP, GM of Cloud.

New appointments

Cloudera has appointed Abhas as Chief Strategy Officer, responsible for global corporate strategy, pricing, new product introduction, and other functions related to Cloudera’s growth and direction. Abhas served as Chief of Staff and Vice President for Business Transformation at the company, during his time in Cloudera following the merger with Hortonworks.

Cloudera also appointed Prat Moghe as EVP, GM of Cloud. Prat Moghe joined Cloudera following the company’s acquisition of Cazena, an innovative data lake solutions provider, where he was CEO and founder. Prat currently has over 25 years of experience in the enterprise software industry, having launched data and analytics products at multiple startups.

Additionally, Irma Laxamana has been named as Chief Legal Officer, responsible for the company’s worldwide legal affairs and compliance activities. Irma Laxamana has been with Cloudera for nearly three years, serving in various roles including Deputy General Counsel, Vice President, for more than a year and a half. She joined the company with the merger with Hortonworks, where Laxamana spent five years as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel.

Robert Bearden, chief executive officer of Cloudera said,

« I am thrilled for Cloudera to announce these leaders in their new roles. With their expertise, and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR’s track record of transformational leadership, I am confident we have the right mechanisms and capital structure in place to take more big bet risks so we can innovate and grow faster. This will enable us to deliver the right products and services, at the right time, to solve our customers biggest challenges. »