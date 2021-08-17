Enterprise data cloud company, Cloudera announced the launch of Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud, a cloud-native service for data flows to process hybrid streaming workloads on the Cloudera Data Platform. The new service allows users to automate complex data flow operations, increase the operational efficiency of streaming data flows with auto-scaling capabilities, and reduce cloud costs by eliminating infrastructure sizing guesswork.

Automate and manage cloud-native data flows

Cloudera DataFlow is also a cloud-native service for NiFi on Kubernetes and offers key operational and monitoring capabilities that include:

Central Flow Catalog for manageability, discovery, and version control

Central dashboard for monitoring, troubleshooting and performance tuning of data flows across multiple cloud clusters

Simple deployment wizard and robust APIs for auto-scaling flows on Kubernetes managed by CDP

Pre-built flows called “ReadyFlows” for some of the common streaming use cases

Dinesh Chandrasekhar, Head of Product Marketing, Data-in-Motion at Cloudera said,

“Cloudera DataFlow automates and manages cloud-native data flows on Kubernetes and it is something only we offer. Now it is easy for our customers to boost the operational efficiency of their streaming workloads and save on infrastructure costs in the Public Cloud.”

