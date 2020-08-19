Cloudera launched Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud (CDP Private Cloud). CDP Private Cloud is a next-generation, hybrid data platform with cloud-native, self-service analytic experiences, extending cloud-native speed, simplicity and economics for the connected data lifecycle to the data center. This hybrid data platform enables IT to respond to business needs faster and deliver rock-solid service levels so people can be more productive with data.

To be more productive

CDP Private Cloud differs from traditional data stack elastic analytics running on a containerized compute cloud with these features:

Highly scalable object storage separated from the compute layer

A secure and governed data lake that combines data across the enterprise

Consistent management services across all clouds, enabling hybrid cloud

Anupam Singh, chief customer officer, Cloudera, said,

“CDP Private Cloud data analytics experiences help people, teams and businesses work smarter, not harder. People are more productive because they have self-service access to the data and analytics they need to work more efficiently. Teams are more collaborative because they can quickly access and share data anywhere. Businesses are more agile because they make decisions faster and better with CDP Private Cloud’s powerful data analytics experiences.”

While supporting hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure models, it gives data scientists self-service capabilities and access to governed business data and tools, all with the agility and economics of the cloud. With its container-based analytics and machine learning, CDP Private Cloud helps reducing data center costs by increasing server utilization up to 70%, while delivering up to 50% more analytics for the same data center investment.

CDP Private Cloud Plus pricing is based on computing and storage, the standard for cloud pricing, and is available as an annual subscription, the standard for on-prem software.