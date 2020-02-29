CEO of CloudFest and Namescon conferences Soeren von Varchmin announced that CloudFest 2020 has been canceled.

Another event is now officially canceled due to public health concerns related to the Coronavirus outbreak. CEO of CloudFest Soeren von Varchmin announced that the event is now canceled, which was scheduled to be held in Germany on March 14-19. Most of the attendees and exhibitors have already withdrawn from the event or stated that they are reconsidering attending the event, just like many other events canceled this year. CloudFest announced that attendees will receive a full refund for their tickets, including who booked their hotel rooms via the CloudFest registration tool.

Cloudfest stated in a blog post,

“Due to public health concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, we saw no alternative but to cancel CloudFest 2020. The health and safety of our attendees, partners, presenters, and colleagues is of the utmost importance to us. We were forced to consider the growing risk of exposure, especially in the German state of Baden-Württemberg, where our event is located.

The unclear infection path, as well as the risk of quarantine orders lasting several weeks on short notice, could not be ignored. With over 7,000 people from the Cloud community expected to gather from almost every continent, the risk of inadvertently spreading the virus was just too high.

We know that this news will bring frustration as well as a few challenges, and we hope you understand why we arrived at this decision. We’re grateful to our partners for their support and cooperation.”