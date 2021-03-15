CloudFest 2021 is the top Cloud event of the year, bringing the full spectrum of the cloud and hosting community together to explore the future of internet technology. Bouncing back from the pandemic, CloudFest is taking place this year on an all-new digital platform. Attendees can expect to hear from some of the most important voices of the industry, attend compelling breakout sessions, and take advantage of opportunities to network via the many social events taking place throughout the program.

One community & one platform

CloudFest is a multi-day festival for the international cloud industry that combines the trade fair experience and networking with various evening events. The focus is on the community and the desire to sustainably develop the cloud industry. Over 3 days, international exhibitors present the latest trends and developments in the cloud and hosting industry. CloudFest serves as an ideal platform for an inquisitive community, far away from ordinary exhibition halls or zoom calls.

Under normal conditions, the event takes place for a week at Europa-Park, which is exclusively rented. No wonder, then, that for the first fully virtual version, the event platform was carefully chosen to stay close to the spirit of the event. CloudFest 2021 will take place from March 23-25.

3 days & 3 topics – Agenda

CloudFest is the premium global event for internet industry professionals, and you are invited! The event will take three days around three topics. You can see the topics of each day below:

Day 1: The intelligent cloud

Artificial intelligence is shaping more and more areas of daily life. The Cloud Industry is also constantly developing new products and solutions to meet the increasing demands of customers. The Intelligent Cloud is the key to this.

Day 2: Web pros in the cloud

Web professionals are the foundation of all economic life on the Internet. Cloud service providers equip them with innovative products to remain so in the future.

Day 3: The secure cloud

Data in the Cloud? But secure! What tools are needed and what to look out for will be taught by international experts on Day 3 of the event.

CloudFest brings together top-class speakers (such as Aaron Draplin, Sir Alex Younger, etc.) from the world of the cloud to present the latest technology and products of the future. The agenda offers a diverse program for everyone! New, cross-time zone Territory Tracks make it possible to offer gripping content around the clock. By offering multiple tracks running in parallel, attendees create a customized agenda that fits their needs. Selected sessions are added to a personal agenda. The most important content at prime time, networked with an international audience. Linear was yesterday!

How can I get CloudFest 2021 Free Code?

And as always with CloudFest, the event will come to a phenomenal close with a unique party! Cloud7 readers can have the registration code for free. You can be part of the community and register free of charge for CloudFest: https://www.cloudfest.com/reg?code=Cloud7news21

See more Cloud Computing News