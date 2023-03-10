Cloudflare and Anchor announced that they have signed an MSP partnership to address the growing demand from the ANZ market.

The agreement helps Anchor to position itself as a local ANZ specialist combining skills across public cloud platforms, network performance, and network security.

platforms, network performance, and network security. Anchor was recognized last February with two awards at the Cloudflare APJC Partner Forum, and won 2022 New Partner of the Year and 2022 Most Valuable Player for ANZ.

Internet security, performance, and reliability company, Cloudflare announced that it has extended its partnership with Anchor, a Sydney-based cloud engineering company to build a better internet for the ANZ market. As an official Cloudflare Managed Services Provider, Anchor will provide managed services focusing on Application Services, and offering networking and Zero Trust services.

Security and compliance capabilities

With the partnership, the duo will provide a one-stop shop for Engineering as a Service dedicated to cloud and security management for organizations in the ANZ market. The duo will focus on app security, digital team management, and access management as well as compliance. Through the Agile Cloud Engineering offering, which was launched in late 2021, Anchor is able to implement and manage all aspects of network security and performance delivered through Cloudflare’s technology now.

The company was also recognized with the 2022 New Partner of the Year Award at the Cloudflare APJC Partner Forum in February, which honors partners who made a substantial investment in building their Cloudflare competency through certification, training, and building secure customer sales and growth. Anchor also received the 2022 Most Valuable Player of the Year Award for ANZ. Joshua Mann, Managing Director of Anchor said,

« As Australia’s number one Cloud Engineering as a Service organization, we understand that network performance and security is just as important as the cloud platform. Our customers need more than just great security technology delivered through reseller agreements. So, we decided to merge the best security technology from Cloudflare with our deep industry and engineering services expertise – this is really where clients see a lot of added value today. We believe that this strategic MSP partnership with Cloudflare will fill a gap in the market and help answer a growing demand from ANZ organizations, including ISVs and SaaS vendors and especially in highly regulated and cloud-dependent industries such as financial services, healthcare, logistics, education providers and retail. »