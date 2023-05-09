Cloudflare announced its partnership with Kyndryl, to help enterprises modernize and scale their corporate networks with managed WAN-as-a-Service and Cloudflare Zero Trust. The partnership couples Kyndryl’s expert, managed end-to-end networking services with Cloudflare’s robust technology platform to enable enterprises to streamline connectivity to multiple clouds at scale.

WAN-as-a-Service and Cloudflare Zero Trust

The demands of modern applications, data, services, and connect-from-anywhere workloads are of top importance for businesses, including enterprises with legacy network infrastructure. Yet, organizations are increasingly faced with patchworks of data overload, on-premise technologies, public cloud services, and outdated networks, all of which contribute to operational loss and security risks.

Kyndryl’s expertise in network services and protecting business-critical infrastructure, coupled with Cloudflare’s global cloud platform, presents a partnership that enables enterprises to leverage a fully managed Internet security, performance, and reliability solution. The partnership allows enterprises to quickly scale network capacity based on business needs while reducing costs and presenting cost predictability. Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare said,

« We have witnessed how enterprises are grappling with legacy hardware while introducing more and more cloud-based applications. As time goes on, this is only holding back business, limiting innovation potential, and increasing network security risk. That’s why with Kyndryl we’ve made it seamless for enterprises to be guided through the entire transition of bringing their corporate networks to the cloud. »