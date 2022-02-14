Security, performance, and reliability company, Cloudflare announced the acquisition of Vectrix, a provider of one-click visibility and control solutions across all of the SaaS applications. With the acquisition, Cloudflare will enhance its existing Zero Trust platform, Cloudflare One, enabling users to scan third-party tools, including Google Workspace, GitHub, and AWS. It allows users to detect and mitigate issues such as inappropriate file sharing and user permission misconfigurations.

Modern cloud access security broker

Vectrix allows IT and security teams to perform security scans across third-party tools enabling them to detect and mitigate issues, including unauthorized user access and file exposure to misconfigurations and shadow IT. The solution is coming with a single control plane for the security of the organization’s workforce and mission-critical resources.

Cloudflare is integrating Vectrix’s API-driven cloud access security broker with Cloudflare One to offer comprehensive Zero Trust control of both data-at-rest and data-in-transit. Vectrix’s solutions extend its network security to the data stored in SaaS applications. Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare said,

« Tens of thousands of organizations rely on Cloudflare One’s Zero Trust platform to keep their teams and data secure. Cloudflare’s global network blocks attempts to compromise data at multiple levels while accelerating traffic to the Internet. We’re excited to welcome the Vectrix team to Cloudflare to help deliver the fastest, most secure, and robust Zero Trust platform for the enterprise. »

See more Cloud Computing News