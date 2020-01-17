Cloudflare announces the Access App Launch, which is a dashboard for all the applications protected by Access.

Since its launch, Cloudflare Access has helped improve how users connect to applications. Users still need to locate the applications behind Access, and for internally managed applications, traditional dashboards require constant upkeep. Teams need to publish custom versions for contractors or partners that only make certain tools visible. Now, teams can use Cloudflare Access to solve that challenge.

How does it work?

To check identity, Access relies on the identity provider that the team already uses. If the user has not logged in yet, Access will prompt them to do so at the identity provider configured. The new Access App Launch uses a unique subdomain assigned to each Access account. When users visit that URL, Cloudflare Access checks their identity and displays only the applications that the user has permission to reach. They are redirected to the application behind it when a user clicks on an application. Since they are already authenticated, they do not need to log in again.

