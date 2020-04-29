Cloudflare announced that to help build a better Internet, for everyone, everywhere, the company announced a significant strategic partnership with JD Cloud & AI, the cloud and intelligent technology business unit of Chinese Internet giant JD.com. Cloudflare customers currently are able to extend their configurations with the click of a button across data centers in 17 cities in mainland China. As a result, they’re able to deliver their content faster, more securely, and reliably in-country.

Taking International Companies Into China & Chinese Companies Global

Cloudflare also stated that its partnership with JD Cloud & AI will allow international businesses to grow their online presence in China without having to worry about managing separate tools with separate vendors for security and performance in China. Customers will benefit from greater performance and security inside China using the same configurations that they use with Cloudflare everywhere else in the world. Using Cloudflare’s international network outside of China, and JD Cloud & AI’s network inside of China, any enterprise can rapidly and securely deploy a cloud-based firewall, WAN optimization, distributed denial of service (DDoS) mitigation, content delivery, DNS services, and Cloudflare Workers, our serverless computing solution, worldwide.