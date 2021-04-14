Cloudflare is bringing AI to the edge at scale with its partnership with NVIDIA. The combination of Cloudflare’s edge network and NVIDIA’s accelerated computing technology will create a massive platform on which developers can deploy applications that use pre-trained or custom machine learning models. TensorFlow platform allows developers to use familiar tools to build and test machine learning models, and deploy them globally onto the edge network.

Machine learning within milliseconds

The duo will put machine learning within milliseconds of the global online population enabling high-performance, low latency AI to be deployed. Developers can also deploy custom models without the risk of putting them on end-user devices. Cloudflare is already using machine learning internally for a variety of needs including business intelligence, bot detection, anomaly identification, and more. Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO, Cloudflare, said,

“Cloudflare Workers is one of the fastest and most widely adopted edge computing products with security built into its DNA. Now, working with NVIDIA, we will be bringing developers powerful artificial intelligence tools to build the applications that will power the future.”

