Cloudflare announced that Cloudflare Browser Isolation is now available within Cloudflare for Teams suite of zero trust security and secure web browsing services as an add-on. Teams can benefit from reliable and safe browsing without changing their preferred web browser or setting up complex network topologies.

Stop malware by design : Cloudflare Browser Isolation ensures that users are automatically protected from zero-day attacks and malware by creating a gap between a user’s browser and endpoint, protecting devices and networks from exploits and attacks.

Protect employees automatically : Cloudflare Browser Isolation will automatically isolate high-risk websites based on information from Cloudflare’s threat intelligence.

Access improved security no matter the size of their company or IT team : Browser isolation technology has typically been sold to large enterprises with mature networks and large IT teams. Cloudflare Browser Isolation is available to any organization of any size through Cloudflare for Teams.

Protect all layers of the networ k: The inclusion of Cloudflare Browser Isolation into the Cloudflare for Teams suite delivers end-to-end security, isolation and identity control to all layers of the corporate network without needing to daisy chain disparate point solutions.

Achieve consistent performance regardless of location : Browser sessions run in sealed container environments in Cloudflare data centers in more than 200 cities around the world, bringing the remote browser milliseconds away from the user so it feels like local web browsing.