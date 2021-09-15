Security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, Cloudflare announced that it has grown its network to span more than 250 cities in over 100 countries. Cloudflare also stated that the company has doubled its overall network capacity to 100Tbps in the last two years. Cloudflare is able to deliver a faster and more reliable Internet experience by expanding and optimizing its network.

9,800 networks globally

Cloudflare has built a network of highways allowing each additional data center brings content closer to Internet users globally. Its network interconnects with over 9,800 networks globally, including major ISPs, cloud services, and enterprises to reduce the unpredictability and speed blocks of traffic flowing across multiple networks. Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare said,

“We want to optimize the scale and intelligence of our network so that Cloudflare is not only the most global network on Earth, but also the most local one. We will continue to invest in bringing our network closer to as many people as possible because we believe in providing security, privacy, and reliability for all. On top of expanding our network, we’ll soon share more on how we are creating the fastest modern network.”

Cloudflare now has a presence in three new locations across Europe: Cork, Ireland; Palermo, Italy; and Ekaterinburg, Russia.

