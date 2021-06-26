Cloudflare announced new integrations for major platforms, Microsoft Azure Sentinel, Splunk, Datadog, and Sumo Logic to help organizations to connect and analyze key insights. It allows organizations to funnel security insights from Cloudflare directly into their preferred analytics platform. Thus, they can easily analyze in the context of the technology stack.

Extended insights

The new integration also allows teams to extend the valuable insights provided by Cloudflare Logs. The logs now can be ingested directly to Azure Sentinel, Datadog, Splunk, and Sumo Logic easily. The teams can view the insights from Cloudflare in the context of their broader infrastructure.

The integration allows organizations to:

Get insights from new datasets: By introducing Cloudflare Logs to new datasets including Firewall Events and Network Error Logging, Cloudflare is providing customers with the ability to identify security threats and performance opportunities across their entire network.

Take logs anywhere with support for any storage destination: Cloudflare has long supported AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud as storage destinations and is now adding the support for any storage destination with the industry-standard S3-compatible API. These include Backblaze, DigitalOcean, and more.

Easily visualize data in a new user interface (UI): With so many new data sets and destinations Cloudflare completely redesigned the Logs UI from the ground up. The new design makes set-up more intuitive to help customers quickly and easily get up and running and simplifies the user experience.

Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare said,

“CISOs want their security teams to focus on security, not building clunky and costly integrations just to get insights from all of the different applications and tools in their infrastructure. We saw an opportunity to make that process faster, easier, and cheaper, working with other top analytics platforms to bring added value to our customers. Now, we can give security teams the tools they need to have visibility and added security across the entire stack, even the parts beyond Cloudflare.”

