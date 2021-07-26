Internet security, performance, and reliability company, Cloudflare announced a new initiative to improve Internet access for underserved communities. Project Pangea will allow local communities to use Cloudflare’s performance and security services for free. It will provide a more reliable and secure connection to the global Internet.

Expanding the internet access

According to the announcement, the company is aiming to help local groups and nonprofit organizations find a free and sustainable way to connect people who rely on the Internet, by providing its security and network services. Project Pangea allows community network organizers to:

Find a free on-ramp to the Internet: Eligible communities can sign up for Project Pangea to get free, reliable, and high-quality connectivity without being left behind or overcharged by traditional ISPs.

Operate secure and performant networks for everyone: Not only does Project Pangea provide connectivity to communities, but also Cloudflare’s security tools to make networks resilient in the face of cyberattacks. With access to Cloudflare Network Interconnect, Magic Transit, and Magic Firewall, networks will be able to stay online and protect users while giving them a fast Internet experience.

Take advantage of Cloudflare’s global infrastructure footprint: Cloudflare’s global network spans more than 200 cities in over 100 countries, and interconnects with over 9,500 networks globally. This makes it one of the most reachable networks in the world, with communities able to connect to the data center that is closest to them, resulting in a faster and more stable connection.

Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare said,

“Safe, reliable, and sustainable Internet access is a basic human right. Unfortunately many communities are building their own infrastructure only to be blocked by high bandwidth costs. We want to help where we can–if they’ve already built the connecting roads, we want to offer our network as the safe, accessible highway to the global Internet.”

