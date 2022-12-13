Cloudflare is democratizing access to Zero Trust security, a new security standard that is often out of reach for smaller organizations.

Project Galileo and Athenian Project members will have access to the Zero Trust tools that have typically only been available to large enterprises.

Cloudflare One suite of Zero Trust security tools is available at no cost to at-risk public interest groups.

Internet security, performance, and reliability company, Cloudflare is making Zero Trust security free for public interest groups that are part of its Project Galileo and Athenian Project. Organizations include non-profits, interest groups, and election sites. The organizations will have access to Zero Trust tools, which are used by more than 10,000 customers and only been available to large enterprises.

Project Galileo and Athenian Project

Cloudflare is extending the Zero Trust suite to two of its Impact Initiatives. Project Galileo participants are artists, journalists, humanitarian organizations, and the voices of political dissent. Athenian Project participants are local and state election sites working to safeguard elections in the United States. These organizations don’t have the budget and required expertise to eliminate sophisticated threats. Cloudflare One allows at-risk groups to:

Automatically protect organizations from phishing attacks: Email is one of the largest cyber attack vectors on the Internet. Cloudflare Area 1 Security ensures malicious emails are blocked before making it to employees’ inboxes. If a malicious link arrives through other channels and is clicked, Cloudflare’s Browser Isolation and DNS filtering stops the query before the malicious destination can load.

Connect all employees, applications, partners, and volunteers: Employees can work in any location and still reach internal tools, while controlling exactly who can access which application or service. Administrators can control which partners and volunteers can reach specific applications and resources while logging every attempt.

Secure a path to the Internet: Whether connecting to a Wi-Fi network on the go or downloading a file from an unfamiliar source, Cloudflare One provides an encrypted, secured on-ramp to the entire Internet and keeps sensitive data from leaving the organization. Cloudflare One will block an attempt to connect to a malicious destination, scan downloads for malware , and block the download before the user can open it. Administrators can create policies that prevent the accidental or malicious loss of data while also restricting uploads to approved destinations.

Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare said,

« Cloudflare is the only security provider ensuring that Zero Trust is accessible to those most in need, the vulnerable groups in our society, journalists, and nonprofits, as well as the sites that ensure we have trusted, free, and fair elections in the United States. These organizations face constant threats and need to be safe online to achieve their missions and now they’ll have access to the same security architecture that Fortune 500 companies are using. »