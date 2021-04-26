Cloudflare making a commitment to expanding officially in Canada with the opening of an office in Toronto. Cloudflare also announced that the company is hiring a team locally to help current customers and future customers and to support even more great Canadian organizations.

Digital citizenship

Cloudflare also stated that Canada is doing a great job at fostering digital citizenship, and is continuing to take this ahead of the curve as one of the most Internet-connected countries. With over 2.8 million STEM graduates and the world’s highest-educated workforce, the country also offers an impressive tech talent pool.

The technology ecosystem and entrepreneurship in Canada are growing strong and in the last decade, Toronto has added more tech jobs than any other place in North America, including Silicon Valley. The country is also a strong research hub. Cloudflare also stated that they have worked with various research teams and academic communities, such as with the University of Waterloo. Michelle Zatlyn, Co-Founder, President, and COO, Cloudflare, said,

“I grew up in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, and my journey from the North to Silicon Valley included stops in Montreal and Toronto, before I headed to Boston for business school and, eventually California. Saskatchewan is all about community and hard work, which gave me the foundation to be an entrepreneur and really help build what Cloudflare is today. Toronto is a special place for me because it was where I fell in love with startups. I worked for an early-stage startup, and that’s where I learned about the power of what a small group of motivated people can accomplish together. It’s also where I got my first experience working in technology. I soon saw how pragmatic and actionable it was working in technology, and I was instantly drawn to how it could make an impact on the world.”

