PacketFabric and Cloudflare announced the release of the Cloudflare Network Interconnect. Cloudflare Network Interconnect brings full network functionality to the physical network edge. It will be available through PacketFabric’s Network as a Service Marketplace. The duo also stated that PacketFabric will interconnect with the Cloudflare Network Interconnect in 15 North American and APAC markets. Cloudflare Network Interconnect is planned to be launched throughout 2020 and 2021 in additional North America and international markets.
Better network performance and security
Cloudflare Network Interconnect provides customers with innovative use cases for better network performance and security including a private pathway to Cloudflare DDoS Protection and Cloudflare Magic Transit; a dedicated on-ramp to Internet acceleration and optimization via Cloudflare Argo; private access to corporate applications; and a secure origin for Cloudflare’s CDN. John Graham-Cumming, Chief Technology Officer of Cloudflare said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“At Cloudflare, we are constantly looking for ways to improve the security, performance, and reliability of our customers’ networks and teams. By partnering with PacketFabric, we are providing an additional path for our customers to access our services in the location of their choice using the method they prefer. Secure, private, reliable, and efficient software-defined network connectivity between Cloudflare’s edge and our customers is another way we are helping to build a better Internet.”
Discussion about this post